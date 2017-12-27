× UPDATE: Missing Gulfport mother, daughter found safe

UPDATE: The Stokes have been found safe.

GULFPORT, Miss. — A mother and daughter from Gulfport, Mississippi, are missing, and their SUV has been found abandoned in New Orleans.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, 37-year-old Cecelia Stokes and her daughter, 12-year-old Sophie Stokes, were last seen Tuesday, Dec. 26 about 11 a.m. at their home in the 2200 block of Millner Boulevard. They were believed to be traveling to Louisiana.

Cecelia’s 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found unoccupied in New Orleans.

Cecelia Stokes is described as a white female, 37 years old, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot, 4 inches and 120 lbs.

Sophie Stokes is described as a white female, 12 years old, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot, 2 inches tall and 85 lbs.

Cecelia has been diagnosed with bipolar and depression.

Gulfport detectives are working with the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959.