× Prepare for a chilly New Year!

It has been a chilly past few days across Southeast Louisiana, but don’t expect that to change in the near future! As we look ahead to the New Years eve weekend, highs will make it into the low to middle 50s, possibly only reaching 50 degrees on Sunday the 31st. We will see only limited peeks of sun through the week leading up to New Dears Day.

The night of new years eve will be chilly, in the 40s, with a few showers as a cold front approaches into the evening. This cold front will bring in the coldest batch of arctic air we have felt all season, and lows will make it into the 30s across our entire area. Lows will be below freezing on the north shore, but clouds will linger into the first part of New Years Day.

The first two days of the year will only make it into the low 40s for highs, slowly warming up by middle of the week.