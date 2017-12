× JPSO: Woman shot to death in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Terrytown.

Investigators say that they got a call of shots fired, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home off of Monterey Court near Behrman Highway.

That’s where Sheriff’s Deputies found the woman, shot multiple times .

She died at the scene.

If you know anything about this murder, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.