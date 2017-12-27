× JPSO: Argument leads to shooting death in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Harvey woman has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday night shooting death of 27-year-old Tanganica Wallis of Terrytown.

According to JPSO, Wallis and 28-year-old Raina Johnson got into a verbal altercation about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Court.

Johnson shot Wallis, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives also recovered a firearm.

The two were acquainted before the shooting death.

Johnson was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge.