Here's how to recycle your Christmas trees in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Christmas trees will be collected curbside throughout unincorporated Jefferson Parish, Gretna, Harahan, Kenner, Lafitte and Westwego on January 11, 12 and 13, 2018. Trees will be recycled for beneficial re-use-marsh restoration and/or composting.

Residents are advised to place trees curbside on the evening of Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Garbage trucks will make one pass through each neighborhood to collect trees on the 11th, 12th and 13th of January.

Only green trees can be recycled: artificial, flocked or painted trees are not eligible for the program. Prior to placing trees curbside, trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, garland, ornaments, tree stands, and plastic bags.

This year’s project involves placing Christmas trees in constructed shoreline fences in Goose Bayou near Lafitte to help protect and restore Jefferson’s wetlands.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED: especially those with shallow draft boats to move trees from a Lafitte staging area to the pre-constructed shoreline fences in Goose Bayou.

WHEN: 8:00am, Saturday, January 13 th and 20 th , 2018

Please Note: if volunteer turnout allows for completion of the project on January 13, 2018, notification will be made announcing cancellation of the event on January 20, 2018.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, wear layered clothing, including long pants, long sleeved shirt and closed toe sturdy shoes. Hats and sunscreen are recommended. Gloves, safety glasses, life vests, lunch and refreshment will be provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Department of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4612 or email JPCoastalZone@Jeffparish.net