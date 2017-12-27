× Get the Skinny | Love it, Like it, Hate it: New Year’s Resolutions

The New Year is just days away, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best and worst types of Resolutions. So whether you’re trying to lose weight, get more sleep, or just feel better, here are easy tips to help make sure this New Year’s Resolution really sticks.

3 Fundamentals for Successful Resolutions

Goal is specific, centered on behavior changes, not just end-goal Goal is measurable, realistic + attainable Accountability: Check-in with friend, workout group, health professional

Love it, Like it, Hate it [in reverse!]: Examples of a Weight Loss Resolution

HATE IT!

Vague, and centered only on end-goal:

I’m going to lose weight

I’m going to be healthier

Too numbers-focused; possibly not realistic:

I will lose 2 pounds every week

I will lose 50 pounds in 2018

LIKE IT!

Vague:

I will start eating healthier

I will start exercising more

LOVE IT!

Outlines specific behavior change. Realistic, measurable, attainable:

I will help to curb my hunger during the day by adding protein to breakfast (with specific examples of how)

I will boost my nutrient intake by adding a green vegetable juice daily

I will cut my carbs at night by swapping in a vegetable in place of a starch at dinner

I will meet my friends for weeknight workout instead of weeknight cocktails

###

