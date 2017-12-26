× Mariah Carey to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve again

NEW ORLEANS– Music superstar, Mariah Carey will once again perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The 47-year old singer announced on Instagram and Twitter that she will take the stage during the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.

Last year sound problems plagued Mariah’s performance. She cited technical difficulties, while Dick Clark Productions said they had no involvement in the challenges brought on by the performance.

This will be take two for Carey on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where she’s set to perform LIVE from Times Square.