× Man found shot to death inside of Central City home

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a murder in Central City.

Sixth District Officers got a call about about a man shot around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3300 block of First Street.

That’s where officers say they found an unidentified 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release an official cause of death and the identity of the victim.

If you have any information about this murder, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111