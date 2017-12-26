Legendary chef Leah Chase to celebrate 95th birthday with charity fundraising event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Legendary chef and restaurateuse Leah Chase of Dooky Chase Restaurant is just days away from celebrating her 95th birthday.

She's got a big party planned, but at 95 years old, Chase says the only thing she needs to celebrate is helping others.

"The only reason why I celebrate this thing is for my grandkids," Chase explained from the Dooky Chase kitchen she still runs. "We have this foundation, and if I can help someone else, that's it. What you need at 95? Nothing. You need to get up every morning and tell the lord thank you for breathing. I do this because we are able to help someone with the money we raise."

Chef Chase's 95th birthday celebration, benefiting the Leah Chase Family Foundation, is set for Jan. 6 at the Hyatt Regency.

The event will feature a host of great entertainment and dinner by other celebrity chefs.

Click here to get tickets.