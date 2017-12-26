Fireworks are now legal to shoot in Covington!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- It's been nearly 50 years since fireworks were illegal to shoot off in the city of Covington. Now the change is here. The cities Chief of Police Timothy A. Lentz said "Our council and their infinite wisdom changed our ordinance to allow the fireworks only 2 times during the year. The July 4th weekend and the New Years weekend."

The city is only allowing certain dates for New Years to shoot fireworks in the city limits. December 30th - January 2nd.

Fireworks are still illegal to sell within the cities limits but it won't be hard to find fireworks stand. Loco Joes Fireworks stand sits right outside Covington's city limits and they're looking forward to Covington residents to stop by and this year, let the fireworks display in their own backyard in Covington.