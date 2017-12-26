Cookin’ with Nino: Apricot Brandy Ham Roasting Glaze
Apricot Brandy Ham Roasting Glaze
Ingredients:
- 1 cup apricot preserves
- 3 tablespoons brandy (not brandy flavoring)
- 1 tablespoon corn starch (premixed in ¼ cup water)
- 1 cup orange juice
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (or Creole mustard)
- 1 ham of choice
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325° F.
- Place ham in roasting pan fat side up; the melting fat will baste your ham. Turn ham over half way through baking to avoid uneven salting from the brine in the meat. If roasting a ham that is not precooked, bake for approximately 20-30 minutes per pound. If the ham is precooked, follow the label directions for cooking times.
- In a sauce pan, whisk orange juice, apricot preserves, brown sugar and corn starch mixture until well combined. Cook over medium low heat until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Add mustard and brandy, whisk. Continue cooking over low heat 1 to 2 additional minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Pour glaze on ham during the last 30 minutes of baking. Reapply during the last 15 minutes.