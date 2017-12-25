Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Twelve: $100 gift cards galore to Winn-Dixie to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- On Day Twelve of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teamed up with Winn-Dixie to give $100 gift cards to families in need.

Two letters really stood out. That's why Kenny decided to present the gift cards to two families. Sheila and Derrick Dorsey and Archea Cotton are the two families who received these great gift cards.

Chip Turner, District Manager for Winn-Dixie said, "We figured why not give back during the holidays, the season when people are struggling the most. This is the best time to give back by giving out $100 gift cards."

