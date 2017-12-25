Families spend Christmas in the French Quarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The French Quarter is abuzz with merriment this Christmas as people are bundled up celebrating with friends and family.

"We're debating either taking a swamp tour or one of the guided tours. I mean, just walking around and seeing everything," says Lester Rios who is visiting the French Quarter.

And while many shops and restaurants are closed throughout the city, the French Quarter is one place that stays open and that's music to people's ears.

"I usually am working because I’m a nurse and I'm very, very thankful for everyone that's working today and the priests that were at the church, the cathedral," says Karen Vinson-Vanhouter who is visiting the French Quarter.

But no matter how you spend your Christmas, in the French Quarter or bundled up at home with your loved ones, many people say today is all about enjoying yourself.

"We're walking around and we'd like to go to the River Walk to see the Mississippi river and Celebration in the Oaks," says Cynthia Leguat who is visiting the French Quarter.