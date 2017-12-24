Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Eleven: A Ritz-Carlton stay for a breast cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Today's Day Eleven of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," and today Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teamed up with the lovely folks from the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans to give a breast cancer survivor a night of glitz and glamour at the Ritz-Carlton.

Donald Harris wrote to Kenny about his wife, Brenda. He wrote, "I'm writing to you because when my wife Brenda heard you were doing this on TV, I saw her eyes light up and she smiled so big. She is a breast cancer survivor. Our home was flooded last year too. My wife loves to dress up and go out on the town. I hope this letter gets to you in time for her to be part of this great thing that you're doing."

Well, the letter did get to Kenny on time and he called up the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans to see if they could help donate a stay at their lovely hotel for Donald and Brenda Harris.

Annie Jones with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans said, "We wanted them to come and experience the hotel and have a break from the challenges that she's been experiencing previously in the year."

"I'm going to enjoy it. We definitely need it. I'm so surprised. Stuff like this normally doesn't happen to me," Brenda Harris said.

"I'm elated. This is wonderful. My wife is a wonderful mother, and wife and she's a strong survivor. There are a lot of people that are hurting and in need, when people like yourself and the Ritz, open up and do stuff for others, you won't ever forget it," Donald Harris said.

For more information about the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, click HERE.