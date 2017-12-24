A Cold Christmas this year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The past two years New Orleans has spent Christmas with the air conditioning on. Two years ago Christmas eve was blanketed in dense fog. This Christmas, temperatures and weather conditions are finally cold and clear! Skies will clear into Christmas morning, and lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s. Most locations will remain above freezing, but with a Northerly wind at 10-15 mph the wind chill will make it feel like below freezing across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

It will remain breezy through Christmas day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs staying in the low 50s. Winds will stay out of the north keeping it brisk. Monday night will also be cold, but shower chances return as early as Tuesday evening with mid-week rain returning by Wednesday.