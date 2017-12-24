× 5 people wounded in 4 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans

New Orleans – Police are investigating four separate shootings that sent five people to the hospital overnight.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Middleboro Road and Yorktown Drive in New Orleans East. Police say a 19-yr-old man was shot by a black male wearing a dark hoodie. The victim’s friend drove him to the hospital where he was treated.

The next shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard, also in New Orleans east. Police say a 20-yr-old man got into an argument with an unknown black male. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Liberty Street in Central City. Officers arrived on scene and found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fourth shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in Treme. According to the NOPD, two men, ages 35 and 37, were shot in the 1800 block of St. Ann Street after getting into a fight with unknown subjects. One of the men was taken to the hospital by EMS; the second man drove himself to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.