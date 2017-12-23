New Orleans Mission hosts ‘All I want for Christmas’

NEW ORLEANS --  Saturday the New Orleans Mission hosted "All I Want for Christmas" families in need in the community. Through the generosity of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, along with countless other New Orleans mission donors, Santa gave away more than 600 gifts, toys, and bikes for the kids. gifts for adults were given too.