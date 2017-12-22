× Woman arrested with concealed handgun outside Bourbon Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – A 30-year-old woman was arrested for illegally carrying a concealed weapon inside a Bourbon Street bar.

The manager of a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon informed officers on patrol in the French Quarter that a woman was trespassing, according to the NOPD.

Following the manager’s description of the suspect, the officers caught up to Jessica Shumpert outside of the bar.

They found a loaded revolver that Shumpert had concealed under her clothes.

Shumpert was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet, illegal possession of a concealed firearm, trespassing, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District officers at (504) 658-6080.