Woman arrested with concealed handgun outside Bourbon Street bar
NEW ORLEANS – A 30-year-old woman was arrested for illegally carrying a concealed weapon inside a Bourbon Street bar.
The manager of a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon informed officers on patrol in the French Quarter that a woman was trespassing, according to the NOPD.
Following the manager’s description of the suspect, the officers caught up to Jessica Shumpert outside of the bar.
They found a loaded revolver that Shumpert had concealed under her clothes.
Shumpert was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet, illegal possession of a concealed firearm, trespassing, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the NOPD.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District officers at (504) 658-6080.