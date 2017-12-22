What will I do with my fruitcake? Wild Bill Wood has some suggestions for how to handle the dessert of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Just like diamonds, fruitcakes are forever.

Always have been. Always will be.

That means another ooey, gooey fruitcake season is here according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

In New Orleans, Baker Maid Bakery is home to about 100,000 fruitcakes every season. The folks at Baker Maid Bakery have a long history of being the oldest fruitcake factory in New Orleans.

And they know that on the list of re-gifting, the classic fruitcake comes in at number eight.

When people don't eat them and they don't give them away, what in the world do that do with them?

Sometimes, some people sleep with a fruitcake under their pillow. As the legend goes, when you do that, you dream of your true love.

You can dream, in fact, of whatever you want to happen during the holidays or any day.

That can be a fruitcake, well, "do".

You can decide for yourself if the following are in the "do" or "don't" category when it comes to what you can do with fruitcakes.

Some people use them as doorstops.

Wild Bill demonstrates how to do that right here in his story.

The fruitcake is heavy. It's dense. It seems to last forever.

And it seems to be able to keep any kind of door open for as long as you like.

Some people stuff a fruitcake under a table to fix a wobbly leg.

It's pliable. It's agreeable. That's a possibility.

Finally, take a couple of fruitcakes and a metal bar and use the whole contraption for weight lifting.

Beef up for the new year.

And then use that added to muscle to take a big bite out of the dessert of the season.