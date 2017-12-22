Watch thieves make off with cash, cigars, guns after robbing Fame Food Mart

NEW ORLEANS – A group of burglars made off with two guns, cigars, cash, and cigarettes after spending more than an hour rummaging through a St. Roch convenience store.

The burglars made their way inside the Fame Food Mart in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on December 19, according to the NOPD.

They had collected cash, two firearms, and the cigarettes and cigars by the time they fled in a red SUV about 3:40.

Surveillance video captured two men pushing a large box along the ground outside the store as the SUV, which had its lights turned off, pulled up.

The thieves loaded their haul into the SUV and drove off.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.