Video shows the moment a Tulane Ave. convenience store clerk is robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for two suspects who robbed a Tulane Avenue gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to NOPD, the robbery happened in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue.

The victim, an employee of the gas station, told police that at about 10:35 p.m., she saw two black men — one of whom was armed with a handgun — enter the store.

The victim said the armed suspect pointed the gun at her and instructed her to open the cash register drawer. The victim complied, and the two suspects took the cash drawer and its contents, as well as a pack of cigarettes.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck down Jefferson Davis Parkway toward Canal Street.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.