These kids’ Christmas wish lists will melt your heart

NEW ORLEANS -- Remember when you were a kid and you knew EXACTLY what you wanted for Christmas!? No ifs and or buts, those requests were specific.

These days, it seems kids are much the same.

We asked children around the area what they want for Christmas with the most adorable results.

The answers ranged from "new pictures for my walls"... to LOL dolls... and from Kiss band member Star Child... to losing a first tooth.

Watching these sweet boys and girls brought smiles to our faces. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did!

Merry Christmas!