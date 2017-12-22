× Slidell area man accused of threatening to kill local church members

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell area man for terrorizing after he made threats against a local church, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday of someone threatening to kill members of the Slidell’s Open Arms Ministry Church.

Deputies, along with members of the Crisis Intervention Team, obtained an Order of Protective Custody for 37-year-old Dusty Gerchow. He was taken to a facility in St. Charles Parish to be evaluated.

Gerchow was later arrested for terrorizing. A search of his home found a cache of weapons and ammo, along with body armor.

Gerchow was released from the facility in St. Charles Parish Friday and booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail as a fugitive out of St. Tammany Parish. He will be taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail at a later date.

Gerchow was associated with the church and known by the congregation and the pastor. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has dealt with Gerchow in the past regarding disturbances and reports of erratic behavior.