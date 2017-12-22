× Reserve couple booked for running meth lab in home with children

RESERVE, La. — Two Reserve residents were arrested Tuesday after deputies found a meth lab in their home where children lived.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration searched a home in the 100 block of East 17th Street in Reserve, where they found “a staggering amount of materials used to manufacture methamphetamine as well as a small amount of the completed product.”

Arrested were Caleb M. Sikes, 27, and Lisa Simoneaux, 27.

Detectives also discovered these harmful and toxic materials were located inside the residence shared with their two juvenile children.

The construction of these items is commonly referred to as “meth labs” or “clandestine labs.” These labs produced deadly chemical reactions that contaminate the area where they are located. Special and expensive cleanup processes are involved to safely remove the items recovered in this investigation.

Sikes was booked with possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 1st offense , cruelty to juveniles – with force/violence, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (felony), creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous subject (felony). He is being held in custody in lieu of a $66,500 bond.

Simoneaux was booked with possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 1st offense, two counts of cruelty to juveniles – non-violent, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (felony) and creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance (felony). She is being held in custody in lieu of a $66,500 bond.