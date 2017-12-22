NOLA ChristmasFest returns with snowball fights, ice skating and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We may not have a white Christmas in New Orleans, but you can see and experience a winter wonderland at the Morial Convention Center with NOLA ChristmasFest.

Back for its fifth year, the holiday festival offers the city's only ice skating rink, ice slides, carnival rides, inflatables, snowball fights, decorations galore, gingerbread houses, and more.

It runs now through Dec. 31.

Tickets are $20, which doesn't include pictures with Santa, parking, face-painting, food, or beverages.

Click here for more information.