JPSO: Arrest made in Lakeside hit-and-run that left a woman's skull fractured

METAIRIE, La. — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday afternoon in the parking garage of Lakeside Mall and left a woman with serious injuries.

According to JPSO, Kameron Sears, 25, turned himself in Friday afternoon with his attorney.

Sears was booked on charges of hit-and-run driving and negligent injuring.

The victim, a 61-year-old female from Metairie, was struck from behind in the parking garage nearest JCPenney at Lakeside Mall about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition suffering from a number of injuries, including a fractured skull.

Witnesses were able to get a picture of Sear’s vehicle and license plate, which was distributed to the public through the media.