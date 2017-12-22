Gift ideas and upcoming events at the Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Lovers of furry, fuzzy and scaly things may like a gift from the Audubon Nature Institute this holiday season.

Audubon representative Stephanie Joseph says passes or a family plan are always a great option, but you may want to consider some more creative ideas as well.

For example, you can "adopt" an animal, purchase a Backstage Penguin Pass, treat someone to a Great Mayan Reef snorkel/dive or the Sea Otter Experience!

The Nature Institute is keeping busy as well during the holidays.

Santa is taking daily dives at the aquarium through Saturday.

Meanwhile, kids can celebrate 2018 with a noon-time celebration for Zoo Year's Eve at the zoo.