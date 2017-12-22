Crescent City Model Railroad Club has a world of it’s own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- It's one of the largest and most detailed DCC HO scale model railroad club train layouts in the Gulf Coast.

The club has been in existence since the 1950's when a small group of teenagers began meeting in each other's homes to operate model trains in a realistic matter.

It seems like another world when you walk inside! Little villages and so many trains. There are even hidden details within the layouts like President Clinton's limo parked outside a lap dancing club, or someone falling on a banana peel.

Parts of the layout even features the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The clubs next open house will January 6th from 11AM to 5PM.

Admission:

Adults: $7

Children: 6-12 $3

Kids 5 & under get in for free!