Bigger and better every year: Giant snapping turtle will be set ablaze on Christmas Eve

GARYVILLE, La. — Just when you think the bonfire builders in St. James and St. John parishes couldn’t get any more creative, they manage to outdo themselves once again.

The nine-10 bonfire masters behind the Blood, Sweat and Bonfires Facebook page have created a monster snapping turtle. As you see in the video below, the turtle’s neck moves back and forth and its mouth snaps open and closed.

It’s just one thing the group of guys does to stand out from the 125 “teepee” style bonfires that will go up in flames on Christmas Eve along the levees in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. The tradition dates back more than 100 years, lighting the way for Papa Noel.

These bonfire makers made a name for themselves last year when they created a giant crawfish for the annual bonfires.

They start right after Thanksgiving and spend countless hours building their masterpiece.

If you’d like to spend Christmas Eve on the levee, it’s recommended that you get there around 4 p.m. so you can see the sights before sunset.

The bonfires are lit at 7 p.m. sharp.

You can find the giant snapping turtle in Garyville.