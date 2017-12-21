Would you eat it? Chocolate Christmas Salami!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

What do you want for Christmas Dessert? How about a salami?! Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up a delicious Salami made of chocolate. Don't be scared, though. There's no meat in the dessert!

Chocolate Salami

14 oz vanilla tea biscuits

¾ cup pistachios

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup butter

Powdered sugar (optional)

In a large plastic bag, beat the vanilla biscuits into small pieces using a rolling pin.

Coarsely chop the pistachios.

Heat the heavy cream in a saucepan or microwave so that it comes to a simmer (not a boil). Place the chocolate chips in a large bowl and pour the hot cream over the chocolate chips.

Cut the butter into small cubes and place it into the bowl.

Wait a few minutes and begin to stir the chocolate. You may need to reheat the chocolate in the microwave a few more times. If so, heat in 20-second intervals. You don't want to overheat the chocolate.

Once the chocolate is a smooth silky consistency, add the crushed biscuits and chopped pecans. Stir to combine.

Place a large piece of plastic wrap onto a flat surface and pour the chocolate mixture on top.

Roll the plastic tightly around the chocolate mixture so that it resembles a stick of salami. You can wrap a second piece of plastic wrap over the chocolate salami if you want to make it more secure. Finish off by tying both of the ends.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Once the time has passed, remove the plastic wrap and coat the chocolate salami in powder sugar.

