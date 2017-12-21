Tulane men’s and women’s basketball teams pick-up wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Tulane's basketball teams were both victorious Thursday, as the men edged-out South Alabama 77-73 and the women cruised past Troy 106-75.

The Green Wave men's team hosted South Alabama first, and while they were leading 44-33 at the half, the Jaguars used a 20-8 run to open the second half and make it a game. Melvin Frazier led 5 Tulane players in double figures with 18 points, while Cam Reynolds added 14 and Caleb Daniels finished with 12 off the bench. Rodrick Sikes led the Jags (6-6) with 34 points.

Tulane (9-3) remains unbeaten at home this season (7-0) as they close-out their non-conference schedule with the victory. The Green Wave are back in action Thursday, Dec. 28 when they open-up conference play on the road against Temple before returning home for a New Years Eve game against Tulsa.

As for the Tulane women, they got out to a fast 10-0 start in their game against Troy and never looked back in their first game of the 22nd annual Tulane Classic. Kolby Morgan led the way with 32 points for the Green Wave, putting her now third on the all-time scoring list at Tulane. Kayla Manurirangi added 19 points and Harlyn Wyatt finished with 12 points, as all of Tulane's players scored at least 2 points in the game. The 106 points is the 5th highest scoring game for the Green Wave women.

Next-up for the Tulane women is the championship game against UTEP, Friday at 3 p.m. That will be their final non-conference game of the season before opening-up AAC play against USF on the road Dec. 31. Troy and Samford will face each other in the consolation game at 1 p.m.