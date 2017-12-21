Toll Bridge on La. 1 in Leeville set to increase Jan. 1

LEEVILLE, La. — Effective January 1, 2018, the toll rate on the La. 1 bridge in Leeville will increase as much as 25 percent for some vehicle classes to access the Port Fourchon and Grand Isle areas.

This scheduled increase is mandated as part of the Louisiana Transportation Authority’s bond agreement with its bondholders for the debt incurred for the construction of the bridge. Motorists can open a GeauxPass account online or at the Golden Meadow Customer Service Center, located at 1821 Hwy. 3235.

This increase occurs every five years, with the last increase being January 2013. The built-in schedule adjustment for 2018 is as follows: