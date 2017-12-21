Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Falcons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game at the Superdome at noon.

The Saints have their first 10-win season since 2013 and control their future in the NFC South.

What's next? The Back and Gold have two divisional rivals left on the regular season schedule. And, they lead the NFC South--for now. The Panthers and Falcons are close behind. So, there's no margin for error.

This week, it's a home rematch with Atlanta. Here are three things fantasy football owners need to know:

1. Two of the Saints top offensive weapons have now topped 1000 yards--again.

Mark Ingram has his 2nd consecutive 1000-yard rushing season after scoring almost 40 points for fantasy owners this week. Meanwhile, Michael Thomas now owns his 2nd consecutive 1000-yard receiving season. He put up 24 points for owners this weekend.

2. The Saints defense is holding strong.

And, they must continue to do so--especially Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Cam Jordan. This past Sunday, Jordan batted down five passes. The Black and Gold will need more of that sort of effort to shut down Julio Jones and company. The Saints D is the 9th highest scoring defense this season.

3. The Saints owe Atlanta LB Deion Jones one.

He's the Falcon who intercepted Drew Brees with just over a minute left in the first game between these two rivals this season on Dec 7th. That leaping interception left the Saints with a painful loss and created the current three-way race for the NFC South crown.

The Falcons head into this Christmas Eve matchup coming off a short week. They clashed with the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Best of luck with your leagues and playoffs everybody!