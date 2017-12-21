× Suspect sought for Lakeside Mall hit-and-run that fractured woman’s skull

METAIRIE, La. — JPSO is looking for the person who rear-ended a vehicle in the Lakeside Mall parking garage and seriously injured the other driver before fleeing the scene.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a 61-year-old female from Metairie, was struck from behind in the parking garage nearest JCPenney at Lakeside Mall about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Witnesses were able to capture the vehicle’s Louisiana license plate as it fled, YRX 913, and described the vehicle as a red Nissan SUV. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered to a red 2008 Nissan Armada.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is currently in serious condition suffering from a number of injuries, including a fractured skull.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers.