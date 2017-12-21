× Seven arrested in connection with North Shore vehicle burglary ring

PONCHATOULA, La. — Seven people have been arrested in Tangipahoa Parish, accused in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and Livingston parishes over the past two weeks.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded early Tuesday morning to reports that multiple people were “creeping around” in Jefferson Court subdivision, pulling on car doors about 2:30 a.m.

Deputies tracked down the suspects and the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by four people: one 16-year-old male juvenile, 18-year-old Donavan J. Smith of Hammond, 17-year-old Trevon C. Guidroz of Ponchatoula, and 17-year-old female Juleah Knight of Hammond.

Detectives found multiple stolen items in the vehicle, including items reported from residents in St. Tammany Parish.

After further investigation, detectives obtained and executed search warrants on two homes on Harvey Lavigne Road in Ponchatoula.

There, detectives located a stolen firearm, laptop, drug paraphernalia, and numerous personal items stolen from recent vehicle burglaries.

Additionally, two people at one of the homes were taken into custody and charged. Ashley Scarbrough, 21, of Ponchatoula, and 18-year-old Myquela Stewart of Ponchatoula were booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were booked on multiple theft and drug charges.

These crimes were committed in the Ponchatoula area, the Creeks Apts on Hwy 51 north of Hammond, in Deer Field and Rock Ridge subdivisions in Loranger, LA. This crew is also linked to multiple crimes in surrounding parishes.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards has one simple request: Please lock your car doors.