Second Slidell bank robbed this week – possibly by the same woman

SLIDELL - Investigators think a woman who robbed a Chase Bank over the weekend may have struck again.

A woman wearing a top hat and light colored tights walked into the First Castle Credit Union on Gause Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on December 20 and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The woman matches the description of the robber of the Chase Bank location in the 1900 block of Gause Blvd. East on December 16, when she was “bundled up” in a black vest with a fur hood and a white and black plaid poncho.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash in both robberies, according to the SPD.

The suspect is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Slidell Police Department at (985) 643-3131, the FBI at (504) 816-3000, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.