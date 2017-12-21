Santa issued permit to bring reindeer into Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has issued Santa Claus a permit to bring his team of reindeer into Louisiana.

Strain said the department gets involved whenever any livestock is brought across state lines.

“When livestock are imported to Louisiana, there are animal health requirements necessary to protect our native livestock,” Strain said. “We never have any issues when Santa comes to town to deliver presents. Santa makes sure his reindeer are properly tested and vaccinated.”

Strain has given clearance to Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph, who are all native to the Arctic Circle.

Santa is expected to arrive in Louisiana on Christmas Eve.