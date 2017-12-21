One man. One arm. One Christmas bell that really rings in the spirit of the season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Here's a holiday classic story that's worth watching every year about this time.

It’s the nonstop, soundtrack of the season. It’s the holiday clock that rings from Wall Street to Walgreens where Carl Luckett is the bell man of New Orleans.

Not just anybody can ring a Salvation Army bell as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know.

Captain David Worthy of the Salvation Army says Carl has the spirit and the emotion. He causes folks to dig a little deeper and give a little more.

They give more because Carl has less.

If you notice at the end of his right sleeve, you’ll see that Carl Luckett is America’s one and only, one of a kind, one-armed bell ringer. Carl calls this, his gift from the good Lord above.

He’s proud to ring the bell with just one arm. Proud at the age of 56, after he lost his arm in an accident at the flour mill where he worked 14 years ago.

He thought about giving up. He did not want to live anymore. But just as Carl never gives up on the people who do not give, he never gave up.

It’s faith that gets Carl Luckett through a left-handed life.

What most people cannot do with two arms, Carl does with one. Making minimum wage, making a million dollar difference. Talk about the spirit of the season, he is right here.

The bell ringer who’s missing an arm makes it up with more than twice as much heart.