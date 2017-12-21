NOPD recovers $10,000 in stolen cancer drugs, nabs serial package thief

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a woman they say stole over $10,000 worth of cancer medication from the front porch of a New Orleans East home.

The theft occurred on December 15 in the 7300 block of Woodbine Drive, according to the NOPD.

Officers recovered the medication when they tracked down and arrested 30-year-old Delamie Mildren Stephenson on December 19.

The stolen prescriptions were found in Stephenson’s vehicle at the time of her arrest.

Stephenson is a suspect in multiple package thefts, including the theft of the cancer drugs.

Anyone with any other information on the arrested subject or incident can contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.