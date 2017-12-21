NOPD: Brick attack in park leaves victim with fractured skull

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who fractured another man’s skull with a brick in a park along the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Beach approached the victim, who was sitting in a park in the 1100 block of Margaret Place, around 5 p.m. on December 14 and accused him of stealing his lighter.

The victim told Beach that he didn’t have his lighter, and Beach left the park, according to the NOPD.

A short time later, Beach returned with a brick wrapped in fabric and smashed the victim across the head, fracturing his skull.

Beach then fled on foot south on Calliope Street toward Magazine Street.

Beach has red hair, a red beard, and he was last seen wearing broken glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.