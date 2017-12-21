Man gets ticket for putting Christmas lights on car

BEAUFORT, S.C. – A man in South Carolina made his way onto the naughty list after he put Christmas lights on his car.

Brandon Wooden has been decorating his vehicle with lights for the past five years. He strings them up and tapes them all over his vehicle.

But, this season, he received a ticket for “improper lighting of a vehicle,” according to WJCL. Beaufort police said it’s a safety hazard and against the law.

Lowcountry man in trouble with law enforcement over holiday lights https://t.co/sU5r1pt3A1 pic.twitter.com/gWuTqRcmtb — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) December 20, 2017

Wooden had to pay about $230. He says he decorates the car for the community, not for himself. In fact, some people in town even raised money to help him pay the fine.

“I just like to see people’s reactions, spread a little love, joy – I call it spread the glow. People usually follow me for a few miles, videotape me, Snapchat, stop me and tell me to pull over on the side of the road to take a picture,” Wooden told WJCL.