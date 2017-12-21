Let Harry Shearer and his friends cheer you up for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian and New Orleanian Harry Shearer (Spinal Tap, The Simpsons) wanted to cheer up his wife, Judith Owens, during the holidays one year.

"Judith is a Brit. And, when she first came to live with me, we were living in Los Angeles. She hated the idea of a sunny, warm Christmas," Shearer told News with a Twist co-host LBJ. "She felt depressed with it not being cold and wet. So, we both organized this little party at our house with friends who are musicians and comedians."

In 2005, the "little party" went public to raise money for people affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since then, "Christmas Without Tears" has been raising money for charities. This year, the New Orleans Musicians Clinic and Le Petit Theatre, where the show will be held, will benefit.

The show will be packed with local musicians and artists. Shearer ran through the lineup: "We've got John Goodman. Bryan Batt. We've got Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony. We've got Foxy Flambeau for a little taste of burlesque. We've got all the flavors going on."

"Christmas Without Tears" runs two nights, tomorrow (Dec. 22) and Saturday (Dec. 23), at 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre, 661 St. Peter Street. For more information about tickets, check out the Le Petit Theatre website.