Cookin’ with Nino: Salad dressing duo with Rouse’s Sicilian olive oil

Posted 9:19 AM, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, December 22, 2017

Raspberry Vinaigrette 

4 oz - red wine vinegar

4 oz - rice wine vinegar

1  fresh lemon juiced

½ tsp - dried thyme or oregano

½ tsp – kosher or sea salt

½ tsp – cracked black pepper

4 fresh garlic cloved minced

2 oz - honey

4 oz - raspberry preserves seedless

1 cup – Rouse's Sicilian  olive oil

 

Whisk together the vinegars, lemon juice, thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic

Slowly whisk in the honey and raspberry preserves

Whisk in the oil slowly, emulsifying the dressing

 

 

Basic Italian Salad Dressing

 

1 cup Rouse's Sicilian  olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

Pinch of dried oregano

 

Combine all ingredients in small bowl and whisk to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper

