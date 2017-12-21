Cookin’ with Nino: Salad dressing duo with Rouse’s Sicilian olive oil

Raspberry Vinaigrette
4 oz - red wine vinegar
4 oz - rice wine vinegar
1 fresh lemon juiced
½ tsp - dried thyme or oregano
½ tsp – kosher or sea salt
½ tsp – cracked black pepper
4 fresh garlic cloved minced
2 oz - honey
4 oz - raspberry preserves seedless
1 cup – Rouse's Sicilian olive oil
Whisk together the vinegars, lemon juice, thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic
Slowly whisk in the honey and raspberry preserves
Whisk in the oil slowly, emulsifying the dressing
Basic Italian Salad Dressing
1 cup Rouse's Sicilian olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 teaspoon dried basil, crumbled
1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
Pinch of dried oregano
Combine all ingredients in small bowl and whisk to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper