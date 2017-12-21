Cookin’ with Nino: Salad dressing duo with Rouse’s Sicilian olive oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raspberry Vinaigrette

4 oz - red wine vinegar

4 oz - rice wine vinegar

1 fresh lemon juiced

½ tsp - dried thyme or oregano

½ tsp – kosher or sea salt

½ tsp – cracked black pepper

4 fresh garlic cloved minced

2 oz - honey

4 oz - raspberry preserves seedless

1 cup – Rouse's Sicilian olive oil

Whisk together the vinegars, lemon juice, thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic

Slowly whisk in the honey and raspberry preserves

Whisk in the oil slowly, emulsifying the dressing

Basic Italian Salad Dressing

1 cup Rouse's Sicilian olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

Pinch of dried oregano

Combine all ingredients in small bowl and whisk to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper