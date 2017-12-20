St. Tammany deputies and FBI searching for a bundled up bandit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Saint Tammany deputies and the FBI are searching for a bundled up woman who robbed a bank. It happened on the morning of Saturday, December 16.

Deputies say that a little before noon, the woman walked in to the Chase Bank in the 1900 block of Gause Blvd. East. They say she implied that she had a weapon and handed a teller a note demanding money. They say she left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the woman was wearing a black vest with a fur hood and a white and black plaid poncho. They say she's about 5'3" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint Tammany Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338 or the FBI at 504-816-3000.

Or you can phone in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for a possible cash reward.

