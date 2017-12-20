× Slidell Police looking for man last seen at Wingate Hotel

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are searching for 40-year-old, Tony Bennett, who was last seen at the Wingate Hotel in Slidell on Friday, December 8.

No one has seen or heard from Bennett since, which is highly unusual, according to Slidell Police.

Slidell Police do not suspect foul play, but that cannot be ruled out at this time.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Bennett is listed in NCIC as missing.

He is 5-foot, 9 inches tall, 145 pounds and has the following tattoos: “Kayla” on his left chest, a tattoo on his upper left arm and four on his left fingers.