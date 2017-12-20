Saints rookies share credit, look to bigger team goals after Pro Bowl selection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Two of the four rookies selected to this year's Pro Bowl are on the Saints roster. Running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were two of six Saints players named to the all-star group, representing the New Orleans franchise in Orlando on Jan. 28, 2018. Only 5 Saints rookies before Kamara and Lattimore have received the honor.

Kamara currently leads the Saints with 12 touchdowns and is second on the team, behind Mark Ingram (1,420), with 1,336 total yards from scrimmage. The third round draft pick out of Tennessee also ranks first in the NFL in yards per carry. Kamara, who was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in November, was quick to credit his line when asked about the honor.

"It's definitely a blessing, with the help of my teammates," Kamara said. "The O-line don't really get enough of the credit because they really paved the way for me, Mark, Drew and Mike to even be able to step foot into the conversation. We appreciate those guys for kind of being in the shadows but doing what they do week in and week out. "

As for Lattimore, he's been a huge contributor on the Saints defense all season long, and at 21 years old, he is the youngest Saints player to be selected to the Pro Bowl. The first round draft pick out of Ohio State has 44 tackles on the year and leads the team with 4 interceptions-- one of which he returned for a touchdown. Lattimore, who was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October, was glad for the honor but knows what's still ahead for his team.

"Man, it's great," Lattimore said. "I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm not excited about it because I am. But at the end of the day we have bigger goals as a team so I have to be mature enough to push it to the side and put the team first right now."