× ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and other sequels coming

(CNN) — “Pitch Perfect 3” is hoping to strike the right note with audiences once again.

The third in a series of popular comedies about an all-female acapella group debuts in theaters Friday — a reminder that sequels are always in season in Hollywood.

If it ain’t broke just keep making more, right?

Click through the gallery above to see some other movie sequels that are currently in the works.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.