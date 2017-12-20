PB & J Babka! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Festive treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Tonight is the last night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. So Test Kitchen Taylor is bringing out the big guns on a special Wednesday edition of Test Kitchen, for Peanut Butter and Jelly Babka!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Babka

1 can refrigerated crescent dough sheet

1 cup simple syrup

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup jelly

​

Heat oven to 375°F. Line 8x4-inch loaf pan with cooking parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray.

Grease a loaf pan.

Unroll dough sheet on work surface. Press or roll into a rectangle. Spread with one-third each of the peanut butter, then jelly, and roll up along the shorter side into a log.

Cut log in half lengthwise. Put peanut butter and jelly side up, cross right over left and pinch top.

Repeat until the whole thing is twisted and pinch bottom. Fold in half and put in loaf pan.

Bake for 20 minutes. Brush each babka with two layers of sugar syrup. Place back in the oven for approximately 15 minutes. The edges should be slightly brown and the middle should be slightly doughy.

When the babka comes out of the oven, immediately brush each with another 3 light layers of sugar syrup. Allow cooling for 5 to 10 minutes. Using a butter knife, loosen sides of the babka from the pan and place on wire rack to cool.