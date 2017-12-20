× NOPD: Suspect sought for West Bank armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a man accused of robbing a MacArthur Boulevard business at gunpoint.

According to NOPD, on Dec. 18, the man in the featured photos entered a business in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard about 7 p.m. and pretended to be a customer.

Once the employee opened the cash register, the man reportedly produced an handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The wanted perpetrator is described as being a brown-skinned black male with a slim build and low cut hairstyle. He was seen during the incident wearing a black-hooded jacket, a white V-neck t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a black stocking cap on his head. The suspect also has tattoos along his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.