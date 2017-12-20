NOPD officers, Soul Rebels hand out over 300 toys to Lafayette Academy students

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers and members of the popular brass band the Soul Rebels handed out more than 300 presents to students at Lafayette Academy.

Through a partnership with Choice Foundation, Walmart, and the NOPD’s Second District officers, pre-k and first grade students received the gifts for the seventh year in a row.

“The Second District police officers are always willing to give back to the Choice Foundation community and to do anything to support our students,” Choice Foundation Executive Director Mickey Landry said.

The students dressed in Christmas pajamas while members of the Lafayette Academy staff dressed as elves and Santa Claus.